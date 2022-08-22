Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Republic Services (RSG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Republic Services (NYSE: RSG):

8/15/2022 – Republic Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $158.00.

8/8/2022 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $139.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Republic Services was given a new $139.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,825. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Republic Services Inc alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.