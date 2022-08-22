Release Project Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Release Project Profile

Release Project (CRYPTO:REL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

