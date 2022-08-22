Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Replimune Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Replimune Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Replimune Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $950.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

