Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 22nd (A, AMAT, ATOS, BBWI, BCH, BE, BHG, BILL, BJ, BLRX)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 22nd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. to $160.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $145.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $140.00.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $7.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $48.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $40.00.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $32.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by Northland Securities to $40.00.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $2.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $220.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $165.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $81.00.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $6.00.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $18.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its target price raised by Hovde Group to $31.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research to $40.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $17.00.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $1.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $19.00.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $1.55.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $10.00.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. to $5.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $325.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $229.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $50.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $40.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $43.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $23.00.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $59.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. to $4.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $334.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $327.00.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $170.00.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $12.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $63.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. to $16.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $32.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.25.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $3.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $217.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $248.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $154.00.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $5.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $16.00.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $17.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $275.00.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $7.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $16.00.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $55.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by Compass Point to $9.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $43.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $110.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $15.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $12.00.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.50.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $8.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $210.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $203.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $190.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird to $45.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $49.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $55.00.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $25.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Atlantic Securities to $40.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $39.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $83.00.

