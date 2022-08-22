Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 22nd (A, AMAT, ATOS, BBWI, BCH, BE, BHG, BILL, BJ, BLRX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 22nd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. to $160.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $145.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $140.00.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $7.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $48.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $40.00.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $32.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by Northland Securities to $40.00.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. to $2.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $220.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $165.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $81.00.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $6.00.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $18.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) had its target price raised by Hovde Group to $31.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research to $40.00.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $17.00.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $1.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $19.00.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $1.55.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $10.00.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. to $5.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $325.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $229.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $50.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $40.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Guggenheim to $43.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $23.00.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $59.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. to $4.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $334.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $327.00.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $4.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler to $170.00.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $12.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $63.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. to $16.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $32.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to $3.25.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $3.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. to $217.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $248.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $154.00.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $5.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $16.00.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $17.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $275.00.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $7.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $16.00.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $8.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. to $55.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by Compass Point to $9.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $43.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $110.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $10.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $15.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $12.00.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2.50.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target cut by Guggenheim to $8.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $210.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson to $203.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $190.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird to $45.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $49.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $55.00.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $25.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Atlantic Securities to $40.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $39.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $83.00.

