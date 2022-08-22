Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $299.00 to $324.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

8/9/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $295.00.

8/4/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $316.00 to $235.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $371.00 to $314.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $342.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Essex Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $323.00 to $299.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.01. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

