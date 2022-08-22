Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 22nd (DFDDF, DGX, ENGIY, HEIT, HUW, IMCC, KGSPY, LH, PNXGF, SCL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 22nd:

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from 390.00 to 400.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00).

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) had its price target cut by Cormark to $1.63. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16).

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.30).

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cormark.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on the stock.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 84 to CHF 76.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 73 to CHF 49.

