Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 22nd (DFDDF, DGX, ENGIY, HEIT, HUW, IMCC, KGSPY, LH, PNXGF, SCL)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 22nd:

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from 390.00 to 400.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $142.00 target price on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00).

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) had its price target cut by Cormark to $1.63. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16).

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.30).

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cormark.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on the stock.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 84 to CHF 76.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 73 to CHF 49.

