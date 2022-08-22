Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MetLife (MET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MetLife (NYSE: MET):

8/22/2022 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $81.00.

8/4/2022 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/19/2022 – MetLife was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2022 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00.

7/6/2022 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.10. 44,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

