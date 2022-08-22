Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tyson Foods (TSN)

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $101.00.

8/9/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/9/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $90.00.

7/1/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.22. 32,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

