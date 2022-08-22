Reviewing Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) & GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GEMALTO NV/S and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blackboxstocks has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 365.12%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than GEMALTO NV/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 2.78 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -3.00

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

GEMALTO NV/S beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEMALTO NV/S

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

