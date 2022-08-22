Revlon (NYSE:REV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Revlon Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.13. Revlon has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 5.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 116.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

