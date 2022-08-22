RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $201,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 905 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.6 %

META traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,049,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

