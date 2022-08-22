Robert W. Baird Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $77.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

