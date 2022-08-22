Robert W. Eddy Sells 2,758 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,099. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

