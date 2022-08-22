Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lifted by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $48,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $433.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.65. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

