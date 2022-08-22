Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$6.00 Price Target for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 287.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

TSE:ONC traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,630. The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$2.96.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

