Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$6.00 Price Target for Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 287.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
TSE:ONC traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,630. The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$2.96.
About Oncolytics Biotech
