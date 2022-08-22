Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.40. 987,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average session volume of 185,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Royal Helium Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$79.94 million and a PE ratio of -17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

