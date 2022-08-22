Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,051 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $254,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,929,000 after buying an additional 532,961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 209,372 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,035,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,246,000.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,265. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.42. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

