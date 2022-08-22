Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,413. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

