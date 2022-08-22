Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,246,974. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.40. 92,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 171.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.