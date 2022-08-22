Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Salesforce worth $183,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 539.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,969 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.9% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 467,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 253.5% in the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 11,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,174,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $461,781,000 after buying an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,974 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,159. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

