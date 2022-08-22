Samuel H. Norton Purchases 12,500 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,039.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

