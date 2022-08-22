Sasco Capital Inc. CT Grows Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,200 shares during the period. Summit Materials comprises about 3.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $30,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Summit Materials by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.71. 3,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,528. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

