Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $1.23 Million Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,515,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $12,732,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $11,204,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth $9,434,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

About Sylvamo

Shares of Sylvamo stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.