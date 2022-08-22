Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $25.93 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,270 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.17% of Howmet Aerospace worth $25,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,162,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 78,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,562,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,681 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. 4,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

