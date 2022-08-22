Sasco Capital Inc. CT Increases Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.17% of Harsco worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harsco by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $15,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSC. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Price Performance

Harsco stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,458. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.