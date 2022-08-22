Sasco Capital Inc. CT Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 3.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $24,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.39. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

