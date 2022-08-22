Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases 171,539 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,539 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for about 2.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in LKQ were worth $22,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.