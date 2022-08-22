Sasco Capital Inc. CT Trims Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,270 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up approximately 2.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.30% of Acadia Healthcare worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.77. 4,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,516. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

