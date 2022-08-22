Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BFS opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.05. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Saul Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.18 per share, with a total value of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also

