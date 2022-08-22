SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $344.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.67. SBA Communications has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307,233 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after purchasing an additional 156,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

