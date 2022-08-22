Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €56.90 ($58.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €54.03 and a 200-day moving average of €54.83. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a one year high of €73.08 ($74.57). The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 55.78.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

