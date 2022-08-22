ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Cap of $10.59 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $6,251.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004212 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906,456 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.