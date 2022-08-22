Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $221,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $108,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $77.36. 23,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,364. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

