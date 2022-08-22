Sealed Air (SEE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2022 – Sealed Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $67.00.

8/4/2022 – Sealed Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

8/3/2022 – Sealed Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

7/18/2022 – Sealed Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Sealed Air Co alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.