Secret Market Cap Hits $184.94 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Secret has a market cap of $184.94 million and $2.76 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00219564 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001553 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008713 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00464270 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

