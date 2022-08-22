Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 232,079 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $17.19.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

