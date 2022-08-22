Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Insider Buys £45,000 in Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09).
Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 441.60 ($5.34). 239,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 563.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.14. Shaftesbury PLC has a one year low of GBX 439.20 ($5.31) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.08). The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
