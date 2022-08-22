Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Insider Buys £45,000 in Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

Shaftesbury Stock Performance

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 441.60 ($5.34). 239,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 563.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.14. Shaftesbury PLC has a one year low of GBX 439.20 ($5.31) and a one year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.08). The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shaftesbury Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shaftesbury Company Profile

SHB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 725 ($8.76) to GBX 654 ($7.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 647.33 ($7.82).

(Get Rating)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.