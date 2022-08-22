Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.

Sharp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $1.85 on Monday. Sharp has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

