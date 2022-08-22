SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $76,096.75 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. SHIELD has a market cap of $76,096.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,192.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.56 or 0.07359184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00151647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00257564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00714596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00550952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.