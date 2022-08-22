Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 2,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.98.
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
