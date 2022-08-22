Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 2,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 366,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 226,867 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.