Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Position Trimmed by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital comprises 0.6% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

SI stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.08. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

