Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.69

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 13173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Stephens raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $38,604,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $16,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

