Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Skyworks Solutions worth $61,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $105.43. 14,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,069. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

