Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Insider Acquires C$142,061.85 in Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$142,061.85. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,815,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,776,372.46.

On Friday, August 12th, Sime Armoyan acquired 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,021,500.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 100,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$440,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Sime Armoyan acquired 250,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,205,000.00.

TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.46. 199,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,073. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.30 and a 12 month high of C$5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

