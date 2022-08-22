Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCCAF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

