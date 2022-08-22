Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $97,432.53 and $396.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000198 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

