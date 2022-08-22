Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.47

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

