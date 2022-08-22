Solanium One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00785511 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Solanium Coin Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
