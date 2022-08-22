Solanium One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00785511 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

