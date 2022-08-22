Solrise Finance Price Down 21.1% This Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $435,967.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00786093 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Solrise Finance Coin Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 83,252,140 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
