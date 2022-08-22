Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.37

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.37 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 62755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SONVY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

Sonova Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonova Dividend Announcement

About Sonova

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

(Get Rating)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Featured Articles

